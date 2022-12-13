JUST IN
Business Standard

Indian Air Force patrols Arunachal skies to prevent violation by Chinese

After tension erupted between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force (IAF) jets were patrolling the skies of Arunachal Pradesh.

Topics
Indian Air Force | Arunachal Pradesh | China

IANS  |  New Delhi 

indian air force, iaf, fighter jets, Sukhoi aircrafts, republic day
Representative Image

The purpose of this patrolling was to prevent the Chinese Army from violating the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

The purpose of this patrolling was to prevent the Chinese Army from violating the Line of Actual Control (LAC).

IAF sources added that the patrolling was being done to prevent air space violations by the Chinese Air Force.

The sources also said that the multiple fighter aircraft were flying near the LAC.

The clash between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA on the 17,000-ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh took place on December 9. China has been repeatedly trying to take control of the peak. Sources in the Indian Army said that India has a firm control on the peak.

This peak provides a commanding view on both sides of the border, the sources said.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with the NSA, Army chief and CDS on Tuesday morning.

At ground zero, the commanders of both Indian and Chinese armies held a flag meeting to restore normalcy.

--IANS

gcb/dpb

 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 13:41 IST

