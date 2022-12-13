Indian Air Force patrols Arunachal skies to prevent violation by Chinese

-
ALSO READ
India-China border clash to rock Parliament as several MPs seek discussion
No Indian soldier seriously injured in Arunachal faceoff: Rajnath in LS
Arunachal chopper crash: Army personnel's bodies cremated at native place
Army's forward posts along LAC in Arunachal Pradesh to have helipads
Chinese army confirms disengagement of India, China troops from east Ladakh
-
After tension erupted between the Indian Army and the Chinese People's Liberation Army (PLA) in Arunachal Pradesh, Indian Air Force (IAF) jets were patrolling the skies of Arunachal Pradesh.
The purpose of this patrolling was to prevent the Chinese Army from violating the Line of Actual Control (LAC).
IAF sources added that the patrolling was being done to prevent air space violations by the Chinese Air Force.
The sources also said that the multiple fighter aircraft were flying near the LAC.
The clash between the Indian Army and Chinese PLA on the 17,000-ft high peak in Arunachal Pradesh took place on December 9. China has been repeatedly trying to take control of the peak. Sources in the Indian Army said that India has a firm control on the peak.
This peak provides a commanding view on both sides of the border, the sources said.
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh held a high-level meeting with the NSA, Army chief and CDS on Tuesday morning.
At ground zero, the commanders of both Indian and Chinese armies held a flag meeting to restore normalcy.
--IANS
gcb/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Tue, December 13 2022. 13:41 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU