Indian Army calls Garuda Aerospace expert team for drone modification

-
ALSO READ
Garuda Aerospace picks 'farmer' MS Dhoni as shareholder, brand ambassador
Drones in healthcare: Delivering vaccines to life-saving drugs sustainably
Everything you need to know about the drone-as-a-service model
Drone sales turnover soars 3.6 times to Rs 319 cr in 2021-22 on PLI policy
Garuda Aerospace to export 12,000 drones, lowest bidder in RITES
-
The Indian Army has asked the technical team of Chennai-based drone maker Garuda Aerospace to modify drones for security needs, said a top company official.
"Garuda Aerospace has created significant traction by deploying drones for unique applications to support the Indian Army and now will be using multiple purpose drones for strategic and tactical operations," Garuda Aerospace Founder and CEO Agnishwar Jayaprakash said.
The army has expressed keen interest to utilise Garuda Aerospace's expertise and technical knowledge in the field of drone technology to use drones more effectively in modern day warfare, he said.
According to Garuda Aerospace, demining is an inherently dangerous operation and the army is constantly endeavoring to improve the speed, cost, and efficacy of this process.
The army also intends to further the usage of drones in integral day to day activities as well as bolster effectiveness of special missions by detecting, deterring, and disrupting transnational organised criminal networks, the company added.
--IANS
vj/vd
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 21:01 IST