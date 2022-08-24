Moody's Investors Service withdraws NHAI ratings for business reasons

-
ALSO READ
Will meet monetisation target of Rs 20,000 crore in FY23: NHAI Chairperson
NHAI awarded 6,306 km of highways projects in FY22; built 4,325 km
Moody's affirms Indiabulls HFC's B3 rating; upgrades outlook to 'stable'
Moody's downgrades cash-strapped Pakistan's outlook from stable to negative
Most rated Indian firms have protections against weaker rupee: Moody's
-
Moody's Investors Service on Wednesday said it has withdrawn the National Highways Authority of India's issuer rating and senior unsecured medium-term note program rating for business reasons.
Prior to the withdrawal, the agency said the outlook on the issuer was stable.
The agency said it has "withdrawn National Highways Authority of India's (NHAI) Baa3 issuer rating and (P) Baa3 senior unsecured medium-term note program rating".
"Moody's has decided to withdraw the ratings for its own business reasons," it added.
NHAI was constituted by an Act of Parliament -- the National Highways Authority of India Act, 1988.
It is 100 per cent owned by the government. NHAI operates under the Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) and is responsible for the development, maintenance and management of the national highways entrusted to it.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Wed, August 24 2022. 18:52 IST