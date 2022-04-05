Indian Army chief, Singapore defence minister discuss military cooperation

-
ALSO READ
China's continuous build-up matter of concern: Army Chief Gen Naravane
Welcome women cadets to NDA with same sense of fair play: Army chief
Indian, Saudi army chiefs discuss areas of military collaboration
Taiwan, Singapore resume military cooperation after long hiatus: Report
Gen MM Naravane presents Presidential Colours to four Para battalions
-
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane and Singapore Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen met on Tuesday and discussed regional geopolitical developments.
General Naravane reviewed the Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence in Singapore and complimented the Guard for an impeccable turnout and parade.
The strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between both the two nations was reaffirmed, the Army said in a statement.
He also called on Brigadier General David Neo, Chief of Army of Singapore Army and discussed the roadmap to further enhance defence cooperation between the two nations.
General Naravane is on a three-day visit to Singapore to enhance military cooperation from Monday (April 4).
On Monday, General Naravane laid a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial.
Last year in December, General Naravane went on a week-long visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the first ever trip by an army chief to both West Asian countries to significantly boost the security ties.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU