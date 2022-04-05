Indian Army chief, Singapore defence minister discuss military cooperation

Chief General and Defence Minister Ng Eng Hen met on Tuesday and discussed regional geopolitical developments.

General Naravane reviewed the Guard of Honour at the Ministry of Defence in and complimented the Guard for an impeccable turnout and parade.

The strong and long-standing bilateral defence relationship between both the two nations was reaffirmed, the Army said in a statement.

He also called on Brigadier General David Neo, Chief of Army of Army and discussed the roadmap to further enhance defence cooperation between the two nations.

General Naravane is on a three-day visit to Singapore to enhance military cooperation from Monday (April 4).

On Monday, General Naravane laid a wreath at the Kranji War Memorial.

Last year in December, General Naravane went on a week-long visit to the UAE and Saudi Arabia, the first ever trip by an army chief to both West Asian countries to significantly boost the security ties.

