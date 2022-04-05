MNS' Muslim leader resigns, accuses Raj Thackeray of changing party's stand

-
Charging Maharashtra Navnirman Sena with attaining a communal approach rather than a developmental one, one of its Muslim leader from Pune on Tuesday resigned from the party citing that the political stand of the party's chief Raj Thackeray has changed.
Majid Shaikh, the branch head of MNS, in his resignation letter stated: "I am resigning from the post because since the last few days, instead of focusing on issues like development, inflation, women empowerment, unemployment, the party is more focused on the communalism."
Citing that the political stand of Thackeray has changed from a development to a communal one, Shaikh further stated, "Raj saheb was an icon for me as he used to talk about the blueprint of Maharashtra and farmers issues and that is why I had joined the party in 2009. But now his political stand has changed and politics of communalism has crept in the party and that is why I have resigned."
Shaikh has sent his resignation to the immediate superior and the city unit president Vasant More.
He was working for MNS since 2009 as Shikha Adhyaksh in Pune city.
The development comes a day after MNS chief Raj Thackeray had warned to play Hanuman Chalisa on loudspeakers outside mosques if they do not remove loudspeakers for Azaan.
Raj Thackeray had said, "I am warning now...Remove loudspeakers or else will put loudspeakers in front of the mosque and play Hanuman Chalisa."
Notably, on Sunday morning, MNS played 'Hanuman Chalisa' at high decibels from loudspeakers that are installed at its office in Ghatkopar in Mumbai.
