BJP Parliamentary party meeting commences at Ambedkar International Centre

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leaders reached the Ambedkar International Centre in the national capital on Tuesday for the Parliamentary party meeting which is currently underway.
BJP President JP Nadda and Union Minister Amit Shah also arrived for the meeting.
BJP MPs Mukhtar Abbas, Naqvi Prahlad Joshi along with many other leaders were seen sporting the new party caps.
As per party sources, the BJP has asked all its MPs to wear the cap in public places.
The design of the cap seems to be inspired by the caps in Uttarakhand and the Brahm Kamal that Prime Minister Narendra Modi recently wore on Republic Day.
A thin patch of embroidery can be seen on the cap and Bhajap (Gujarati) has been beautifully inscribed on it. The cap has a lotus pinned to it at the centre, being the symbol of the BJP.
Earlier on Monday, the BJP top brass held a meeting at the party office in New Delhi to formulate the plan for programmes to be held on the party's Foundation Day on April 6 and planned to screen the address of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in every booth of all the states.
The last BJP Parliamentary party meeting was held on March 29.
