Indian Army: Govt sanctions grant of permanent commission to women officers

The Central government has issued the formal sanction letter for grant of permanent commission to women officers in the Indian Army, paving the way for empowering them to shoulder larger roles in the organisation, Spokesperson Colonel Aman Anand said.

"The order specifies grant of permanent commission to Short Service Commissioned (SSC) women officers in all ten streams of the namely Army Air Defence (AAD), Signals, Engineers, Army Aviation, Electronics and Mechanical Engineers (EME), Army Service Corps (ASC), Army Ordnance Corps (AOC), and Intelligence Corps in addition to the existing streams of Judge and Advocate General (JAG) and Army Educational Corps (AEC)," Anand said.

He said that their selection board will be scheduled as soon as all affected SSC women officers exercise their option and complete requisite documentation.

Earlier on July 7, the Supreme Court granted one more month's time to the Central government to ensure complete compliance with the February verdict that granted permanent commissions and command posts for eligible women officers in the army.

The top court had in February held that women should be considered for command roles and that all women officers are entitled to permanent commissions.