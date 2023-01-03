JUST IN
CM Yogi Adityanath calls for maximum participation in G20 conferences in UP
Business Standard

Indian Army organises plantation drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

Indian Army in collaboration with Forest Department organised a plantation drive at Garhi Cantt

ANI  General News 

Army personnel deployed at Galadini grid station to restore electricity supply for essential services, in Jammu (Photo: PTI)
Indian Army in collaboration with Forest Department organized a plantation drive at Garhi Cantt on Monday.

The Forest Department said it has aimed to plant 1.5 crore plants this year.

"Keeping in view the national forest policy that 66 per cent of hilly areas should be under forest cover, we organized this program to sensitize people to plant more trees," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Udhampur Rushal Garg told ANI.

"Our aim is to plant 1.5 crore plants this year. The main aim is to reduce global warming. Another main objective is to beautify the Indian Army's Garhi Cantt by planting ornamental and fruit-bearing trees," added the officer.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 12:05 IST

RECOMMENDED FOR YOU