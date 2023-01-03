Indian Army organises plantation drive in Jammu and Kashmir's Udhampur

-
-
Indian Army in collaboration with Forest Department organized a plantation drive at Garhi Cantt on Monday.
The Forest Department said it has aimed to plant 1.5 crore plants this year.
"Keeping in view the national forest policy that 66 per cent of hilly areas should be under forest cover, we organized this program to sensitize people to plant more trees," Divisional Forest Officer (DFO), Udhampur Rushal Garg told ANI.
"Our aim is to plant 1.5 crore plants this year. The main aim is to reduce global warming. Another main objective is to beautify the Indian Army's Garhi Cantt by planting ornamental and fruit-bearing trees," added the officer.
First Published: Tue, January 03 2023. 12:05 IST
