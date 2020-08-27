Indian Council of Medical Research's twitter handle 'compromised'

The Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Wednesday said that their handle had been 'compromised' and necessary steps were being taken to rectify the issue.

"The has observed that the account of the organisation has been compromised. We are taking necessary steps to rectify the same. We apologise for any inconvenience caused due to this situation," they tweeted on Wednesday at 6.30 pm.

This comes amid the COVID-19 pandemic where the has been spearheading the fight against the infectious virus in India.

