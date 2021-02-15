PM Modi to address Nasscom event on Wednesday via video conferencing

-
ALSO READ
India proved wrong all those who raised apprehensions: PM on Covid handling
PM Modi likely to hold Covid-19 review meeting with chief ministers
Recovery faster than expected, economic indicators encouraging: PM Modi
Agri reforms will link farmers directly to market, send middlemen out: PM
PM Narendra Modi asks people to buy local products this festive season
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the NASSCOM Technology and Leadership Forum (NTLF) on Wednesday via video conferencing.
The 29th edition of NTLF is being organised from February 17 to 19 and it is the flagship event of the National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM), the PMO noted.
The theme of this year's event is 'Shaping the future towards a better normal'.
The event will host 1,600 participants from more than 30 countries and over 30 products will be showcased during the three-days of talks.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU