Indian Navy remains futuristic in capability development: President Murmu

Highlighting the role of the Navy in ensuring an umbrella of security for India's national maritime interests, President Droupadi Murmu on Sunday said remains futuristic in capability development and outcome-oriented in action.

President Murmu witnessed the operational demonstration by the at Visakhapatnam on the occasion of Navy Day. She also virtually inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of various projects of the Ministry of Defence, Ministry of Road Transport and Highways and Ministry of Tribal Affairs.

Speaking on the occasion, the President congratulated all officers and men and their families on Navy Day.

She said, "We celebrate this day to commemorate the Indian Navy's valiant actions in the 1971 War, contributing to India's historic victory. It is a day to remember and honour our martyrs who etched a permanent place for themselves in history and continue to inspire every generation. This day also reminds us to rededicate ourselves to taking India forward, transiting through Amrit Kaal, towards a great future."

President Murmu further said that India is an inherently maritime Nation - with the sea on three sides and high mountains on the fourth. It is but natural that the oceans would play a vital role in India's growth and prosperity. "The has a huge responsibility of ensuring an umbrella of security for India's national maritime interests," she emphasized.

The President noted that the Indian Navy remains firm in its perseverance, resolute in commitment, futuristic in capability development, and outcome-oriented in action.

She said that it is also evident from the theme of this Navy Day - 'Combat ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future proof force'. The President said that as Supreme Commander, she is confident that the Indian Navy would continue to grow from strength to strength - aligned with the vision of a new and developed India.

Speaking about the projects inaugurated and for which the foundation stone was laid on Sunday, the President said that she is confident that these projects would contribute immensely towards India's holistic and inclusive development. She said that we have to bridge the gaps so that all Indians can march forward with pride and step into the New and developed India.

