Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya carrying out sea trials post-refit

Indian Navy's aircraft carrier is carrying out sea trials post-refit, officials said on Monday, adding that the aircraft carrier is expected to complete the trials soon and is expected to perform operational roles.

operates MiG-29K fighter jets from the aircraft carrier.

The INS Vikramaditya, formerly the Kiev-class warship Admiral Gorshkov, was inducted into service in 2014.

The 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier could hold as many as twenty MiG-29K fighters, along with utility helicopters, on its flight deck.

At present, India has two aircraft carriers -- and INS Viraat, while it is planning to develop a third -- INS Vishaal by 2030.

