JUST IN
Budget has focused on providing last mile facilities to tribals: PM Modi
Just a few people funded by Pakistan: CM Bhagwant Mann on Ajnala clashes
PM Modi inaugurates Shivamogga airport with a lotus-shaped terminal
When customer is king but unpleasant: How bad behaviour affects air crew
Pinarayi Vijayan's closest aide C M Ravindran ducks appearance before ED
DGCA approves modification for Hindustan-228 aircraft with 19 passengers
Security tightened in Delhi ahead of AAP protest against Sisodia's arrest
No reason to interfere with Agnipath scheme, says Delhi HC quashing pleas
Eligible EPFO members can now apply for higher pension till May 3, 2023
Bangladeshi villagers attack BSF jawans, snatch weapons; two injured
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Budget has focused on providing last mile facilities to tribals: PM Modi
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Indian Navy's INS Vikramaditya carrying out sea trials post-refit

The 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier could hold as many as twenty MiG-29K fighters, along with utility helicopters, on its flight deck

Topics
Indian Navy | INS Vikramaditya

ANI 

INS Vikramaditya
INS Vikramaditya

Indian Navy's aircraft carrier INS Vikramaditya is carrying out sea trials post-refit, Indian Navy officials said on Monday, adding that the aircraft carrier is expected to complete the trials soon and is expected to perform operational roles.

Indian Navy operates MiG-29K fighter jets from the aircraft carrier.

The INS Vikramaditya, formerly the Kiev-class warship Admiral Gorshkov, was inducted into service in 2014.

The 45,000-tonne aircraft carrier could hold as many as twenty MiG-29K fighters, along with utility helicopters, on its flight deck.

At present, India has two aircraft carriers -- INS Vikramaditya and INS Viraat, while it is planning to develop a third -- INS Vishaal by 2030.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Indian Navy

First Published: Mon, February 27 2023. 15:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.