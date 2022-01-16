Indian Olympic Association chief Batra, his wife test positive for Covid-19

-
ALSO READ
IOA ropes in Adani Group as sponsor for Indian contingent at Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo Olympics: Paddler Manika Batra progress to Round 3 in women's singles
Indian hockey teams unlikely to compete in Birmingham CWG: IOA chief
I still have the age, can play till 40: Mary Kom on making a comeback
Indian paddlers get tough draws, Sharath-Manika to face 3rd seed in opener
-
Indian Olympic Association President Narinder Batra and his wife have tested positive for COVID-19, the IOA chief said on Sunday.
Both Batra and his wife are asymptomatic.
"Chetna & I Have Tested Positive for Covid Today on 16th January in Asymptomatic Category," the top IOA official said in a WhatsApp message.
"All our Family, Friends and Colleagues who Came in Contact With us Since 14th January are Requested to Please Have Themselves Examined.
"We Have Been asked to Stay in Quarantine Till Saturday 22nd January. We are Available on Phone," Batra added.
Batra's father had tested positive for COVID-19 along with two of his attendants and as many security guards posted at his house in May, 2020.
Batra had recently attended the Queens Baton Relay for the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games here on Wednesday, when Tokyo Olympic silver medallist wrestler Ravi Dahiya kicked off the symbolic run.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU