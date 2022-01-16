Goa reports 3,232 Covid-19 cases; state's positivity rate touches 45.85%

Goa on Sunday reported 3,232 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 45.85 per cent, taking the tally in the coastal state to 2,10,475, an official said.

The toll rose by seven to touch 3,557, while the recovery count went up to 1,85,537 after 1,922 people were discharged during the day, he said.

The 3,232 cases were detected from 7,049 tests, which took the number samples examined in Goa so far to 17.30,687, he added.

