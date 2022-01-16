Goa reports 3,232 Covid-19 cases; state's positivity rate touches 45.85%

-
ALSO READ
India unlikely to buy Pfizer, Moderna Covid-19 vaccines for now: Sources
Are coronavirus vaccines working? What the real world tells us
US extends expiration dates on J&J coronavirus vaccine to 6 months
Omicron can evade Covid vaccines' protection, antibody therapies: Study
Delhi's stock of Covid-19 vaccines to last for six days: Bulletin
-
Goa on Sunday reported 3,232 COVID-19 cases with a positivity rate of 45.85 per cent, taking the tally in the coastal state to 2,10,475, an official said.
The toll rose by seven to touch 3,557, while the recovery count went up to 1,85,537 after 1,922 people were discharged during the day, he said.
The 3,232 cases were detected from 7,049 tests, which took the number samples examined in Goa so far to 17.30,687, he added.
Goa's COVID-19 figures: Positive cases 2,10,475, new cases 3232, death toll 3557, discharged 185537, active cases 21381, samples tested till date 1730687.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU