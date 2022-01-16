Telangana records 2,047 new cases of Covid-19 and three deaths

-
: Telangana on Sunday recorded 2,047 new COVID-19 cases and took the tally to 7,09,209. The death toll rose to 4,057 with three more fatalities.
The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of fresh cases with 1,174 followed by Medchal Malkajgiri (178) and Ranga Reddy (140) district, a bulletin said while providing details as of 5.30 PM today.
A total of 2,013 people recovered from the infection today. The cumulative number of recoveries till date was 6,83,104.
The number of active cases stood at 22,048, the bulletin said.
A total of 55,883 samples were tested during the day and the total number examined till date was 3,06,29,520.
In view of the rise in coronavirus cases in the country and the State, the Telangana government today extended the holidays to all educational institutions--private, aided and government, except medical colleges till January 30 as per the directions of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, an official press release said.
The State Cabinet meeting would be held here on Monday under the chairmanship of Rao and the meeting would discuss on coronavirus and other issues, it said.
Meanwhile, Telangana Legislative Assembly Speaker Pocharam Srinivas Reddy tested positive for COVID-19 for the second time.
Following mild symptoms on Saturday, the Speaker underwent tests and he tested positive for coronavirus, an official release said on Sunday.
Though he did not have any health complications, the Speaker was advised by doctors to get himself hospitalised here, it said.
Srinivas Reddy requested those who met him over the past few days to undergo COVID-19 tests and to isolate themselves as a precautionary measure. In November last, he had tested positive for COVID-19.
