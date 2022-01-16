Covid-19 pandemic: Karnataka reports 34,047 cases and 13 deaths

Karnataka on Sunday added 34,047 fresh infections and 13 deaths to its COVID-19 tally, the Health Department said.

The number of new cases so far is 32,20,087 and the death toll 38,431.

A bulletin said 5,902 people were discharged and took the total number of recoveries to 29,83,645. Active cases stood at 1,97,982.

Bengaluru urban district saw most of the cases with 21,071 infections and five deaths.

Other districts too saw fresh cases: 1,892 in Mysuru, 1,373 in Tumakuru, 1,171 in Hassan, 782 in Dakshina Kannada, 722 in Bengaluru Rural and 709 in Mandya.

There were two deaths in Dakshina Kannada and one each in Chikkaballapura, Hassan, Kalaburagi, Mandya, Mysuru and Ramanagara.

There were zero fatalities in 23 districts.

The positivity rate for the day was 19.29 per cent and the case fatality rate 0.03 per cent.

A total of 1,74,470 samples were tested in the State and they included the 1,42,652 RT-PCR tests today. This took the cumulative number of specimens examined so far to 5.9 crore.

There were 37,086 people who got inoculated and they took the total vaccinated till now to 9.14 crore, the department said.

