Business Standard

Indian Olympic Association moves SC against HC's order to conduct elections

Indian Olympic Association moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's recent order which appointed the Committee of Administrators to prepare the Constitution and conduct fresh elections.

Topics
Supreme Court | Delhi High Court | Indian Olympic Association

ANI  General News 

Supreme Court of India. Photo: ANI
Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Thursday moved the Supreme Court against the Delhi High Court's recent order which appointed the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of IOA to prepare the Constitution and conduct fresh elections to the country's governing body of Olympic sports.

The matter was mentioned before the apex court on Thursday for an urgent hearing.

The court agreed to hear the matter at the end of the board on Thursday.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta appeared for the Centre and said that at the international level, the appointment of CoA is seen as outside interference which can lead to suspension of IOA.

The Delhi High Court on Tuesday appointed a CoA for the IOA. The CoA will prepare and adopt the constitution of IOA within 16 weeks.

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 13:30 IST

