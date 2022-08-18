JUST IN
Rohingya row: 'Delhi govt wrote to settle infiltrators,' claims Delhi BJP
205 people died in this year's monsoon season in HP; loss of Rs 1,014 cr
Kashmiri Pandit murder: Muslims stage protest against terrorists in Shopian
Maharashtra: Thane records 227 new Covid-19 cases; active tally at 1,606
BSF troops force Pakistani drone to withdraw from Jammu-Kashmir's Kathua
Monkeypox cases rise globally; see 20% jump to over 35k cases, 12 deaths
Customs officers seize gold worth Rs 11.78 lakh at Mangaluru Airport
Attrition to remain high as millennials demand better pay, promotion: PwC
Elon Musk tweets about parenting, sparks debate amid his followers
Jammu-Kashmir likely to witness mainly dry weather in next 24 hours: MeT
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
205 people died in this year's monsoon season in HP; loss of Rs 1,014 cr
Nehru to 'Gandhi': The history of the iconic Ashok Hotel in New Delhi
Business Standard

Rohingya row: 'Delhi govt wrote to settle infiltrators,' claims Delhi BJP

Continuing the row over accommodation of Rohingyas, Delhi BJP on Thursday trained guns at the Delhi govt claiming its officials wrote letter requesting that the "infiltrators" be provided EWS flats.

Topics
Rohingya issue | Delhi government | BJP

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Rohingya camp
AAP and BJP play politics over Rohingya settlement issue. Photo: Sai Manish

Continuing the row over accommodation of Rohingyas in the national capital, Delhi BJP on Thursday trained guns at the Kejriwal government claiming its officials wrote letter after letter requesting that the "infiltrators" be provided EWS flats.

The Kejriwal government has not provided even proper electricity connection to the Pakistani Hindu refugees living in a camp here, but it ensured proper accommodation, food and all other facilities for Rohingyas, alleged Delhi BJP president Adesh Gupta.

"There were numerous communications from the home department of Delhi government and its district magistrate(south east) to FRRO, NDMC, and the DCP concerned for providing EWS flats to Rohingyas," Gupta claimed.

"Kejriwal government has a duty to identify illegal infiltrators living in the city instead it is busy protecting them. Chief Minister Kejriwal is concerned about infiltrators not refugees," he said.

The central government and Delhi government agencies were working on the option to shift Rohingya families living in a temporary settlement in south Delhi's Madanpur Khadar after a fire there June last year, official documents show.

The 1,200 Rohingyas were proposed to be housed in 240 EWS flats in Bakkarwala constructed by Delhi government agency DUSIB, but the move did not happen due to a pending security audit by the Delhi Police, documents showed.

The AAP has alleged that the BJP-ruled central government had plans to provide permanent housing to Rohingyas in Delhi.

Union Minister Hardeep Puri on Wednesday in a tweet lauded the proposed shifting of the Rohingyas in the outer Delhi area, saying the move will silence a lot of discreditors of the central government.

The Union home ministry almost immediately after issued a statement saying no such plan was afoot, and in effect, discredited Puri's statement.

After the MHA's statement on Wednesday, Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia said the central government made a U-turn on the issue and tried to blame it on the Delhi government after hue and cry that Puri's tweet engendered.

The Centre had specifically instructed officers of Delhi government and Delhi Police to keep the Chief Minister and ministers in the dark and settle Rohingyas in Delhi behind their back, he went on to allege.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Read our full coverage on Rohingya issue

First Published: Thu, August 18 2022. 13:19 IST

`