Indian Railways invites bids for 200 new rakes of Vande Bharat trains

-
ALSO READ
Trains Cancelled Today, 12 Aug: Railways cancels 151 trains on Friday
Is the Vande Bharat Express ahead of its time?
Railways plans to launch Vande Bharat trains for freight operations
The hurdles delaying India's high-speed trains from running on fast track
Trains Cancelled Today, 10 Aug: IRCTC cancels 152 trains due to rainfall
-
Ministry of Railways has floated a tender for manufacturing 200 new rakes of new-generation Vande Bharat trains.
According to the official information, the tender is about 26,000 crore rupees and the project has to complete in 24 to 30 months.
Five prominent companies such as BHEL, BML, MEDHA, RVNL and ALSTOM INDIA have shown their interest in this project.
Pertinent to mention that these 200 rakes of Vande Bharat will be designed for sleeper class only. Also, the train can be made with an aluminium body and is 2-3 tons lighter when compared to the previous version of trains. These trains would have only sleeper class coaches with a Wi-Fi facility. Every coach will have LED screens providing passenger information and infotainment.
The newly designed Vande Bharat Express trains will have a photo-catalytic ultraviolet air purification system that will also be installed for air purification. These trains will also have automatic fire sensors, CCTV cameras and GPS systems to make travelling safer and more comfortable.
It is worth mentioning that the Vande Bharat Express trains offer a myriad of superior and aircraft-like travelling experiences. All trains are equipped with advanced state-of-the-art safety features including an indigenously developed Train Collision Avoidance System - KAVACH. Railways Officials are saying that these trains are a game changer for rail development projects in the country.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Subscribe to Business Standard Premium
Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!
Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.
Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .
First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 07:21 IST
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU