Business Standard

Special emphasis on education infra in state under PM Modi: Tripura CM

Tripura CM Manik Saha inaugurated the Asgar Rahmanpur High School in Belonia and said under the leadership of PM Modi, special focus is being given to infrastructure development in education sector

Topics
Tripura | Bharatiya Janata Party | education

ANI  General News 

Tripura Chief Minister & BJP candidate Manik Saha with supporters at a road show after winning from Town Bardowali seat, during Tripura Assembly by-elections, in Agartala (Photo: PTI)
Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha on Wednesday inaugurated the Asgar Rahmanpur High School at Belonia in South Tripura and said under the leadership of PM Modi, special focus is being given to the development of infrastructure in the education sector.

"As part of our continuous efforts to strengthen school infrastructure at every corner of the state, today inaugurated the new building of Asgar Rahmanpur High School in South Tripura", Manik Saha said in a tweet adding that, "The present state government is sincere towards developing the education system".

The Chairperson of the Rajnagar Panchayat Samiti, Tapan Debnath, accompanied Prof (Dr) Manik Saha during the inaugural ceremony.

Later in the day, Manik Saha also inaugurated the new three-storey building of the Barpathari Higher Secondary School and interacted with the students present there.

In a tweet, he wrote, "Under the guidance of PM Narendra Modi, we are working with a special focus on the development of infrastructure in the education sector. Today inaugurated the new three-storey building of Barpathari HS School, a Vidyajyoti School, and interacted with the students".

During the inaugural address, CM Manik Saha said, "In the previous administration of the left government for 35 years, there was no development in the educational infrastructure and upliftment or upgradation of the academy and students".

CM Manik Saha also lauded Prime Minister Narendra Modi's efforts and said that there is a huge emphasis on the educational sector by the central government.

During the previous regime, students and teachers were not fortunate enough to be blessed with modern infrastructure in schools and colleges, the Chief Minister said.

"Today's new inauguration of Asgar Rahmanpur High School will grace the students of the school and would help them get a more comfortable platform to study", he added.

First Published: Thu, December 01 2022. 07:19 IST

