Business Standard

Railways added 653 speed restrictions in H1FY23, but removed just 184

This comes despite ministry's aim of reducing restrictions to raise average speed

Topics
Indian Railways | High-Speed Trains | Vande Bharat train

Dhruvaksh Saha  |  New Delhi 

Vande Bharat Express
Sources in the railways said that the issue had been brought up by top officials of the railway board and the ministry is currently undertaking a critical review of all PSRs imposed in the current financial year.

In the first half of financial year 2022-23 (H1FY23), the Ministry of Railways added over thrice the number of permanent speed restrictions than it got rid of, the national transporter’s data shows. This comes even as the Indian Railways plans to roll out semi-high-speed and high-speed trains across the country.

First Published: Tue, January 24 2023. 19:48 IST

