Indian summer on mind, this Spanish brewer comes up with a new wheat beer

Golden with a whiteish tinge to it. A near-perfect cloudy texture. A medium head.

A pleasant, subtle explosion triggered by Sevillian orange peel. And to round it all off, a surprisingly satisfying aftertaste of Himalayan coriander. For those wondering, I’m quaffing a tall glass of the new Mahou Maestra Wheat beer, the Spanish brewer’s first attempt at producing a Belgian-style wheat variant. For years, weissbier (the German version) and witbier (the Belgian cousin) were abandoned in favour of the more easily available lagers — wheat in Europe, after all, was ...