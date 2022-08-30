IndiGo plane faces engine stall warning for few secs on 'wake turbulence'

-
ALSO READ
IndiGo flight shows engine stall warning as passing jet creates turbulence
DGCA starts probe into SpiceJet Durgapur flight turbulence that injured 15
IndiGo stock may reach for the skies soon if fuel prices cool off: Analysts
Return to service: 90-hour solution to Boeing 737 MAX simulator fault?
Specially abled child barred from boarding IndiGo flight, NCPCR seeks FIR
-
An Airbus plane operated by IndiGo faced "engine stall" warning for a few seconds as it flew into wake turbulence caused by a Boeing 777 aircraft that flew from the opposite side.
The mid-air incident happened for IndiGo's Guwahati-Mumbai flight that was operated with am Airbus 320 ceo plane on Monday.
IndiGo's aircraft "came into the wake turbulence of opposite traffic Emirates Boeing 777 aircraft" on Monday, a source at aviation regulator DGCA said.
According to the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), every aircraft generates wake turbulence while in flight. The wake turbulence is a function of an aircraft producing lift, resulting in the formation of two counter-rotating vortices trailing behind the aircraft.
Pressure differential over the wing surface generates lift, as per FAA website.
"Due to the turbulence engine #1 stall warning came and disappeared. No abnormality was observed in any other parameter and aircraft safely continued to the destination," the source said.
IndiGo did not comment on the incident.
Boeing 777 is a large aircraft and has a wingspan of 64.8 metres while Airbus 320 is a narrow-body plane with a wing span of 35.80 metres with sharklets, according to details available on the websites of the two aircraft makers.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
First Published: Tue, August 30 2022. 19:10 IST