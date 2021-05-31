Indore-based Modern Lab to manufacture Black Fungus drug Amphotericin B

-
-
The Madhya Pradesh government has given permission to the Indore-based Modern Laboratories to manufacture Amphotericin B drug used in the treatment of Black Fungus, White Fungus, and Yellow Fungus.
"The government gave the permission within 72 hours. Now, we will start production and start supplying injections in the market in 15 days," said Anil Kharia, Chairman, Modern Laboratories on Sunday.
"We will work with a capacity of manufacturing 10,000 injections daily and our priority will be to give them first to Madhya Pradesh and then to other states. This injection will be in the emulsion form. The price in the market will be around Rs 3,000, while we will give the government around Rs 1,500," he said.
Currently, Modern Lab is manufacturing Posaconazole medicine as an alternative to Amphotericin B.
Worth mentioning, there is a shortage of Liposomal Amphotericin B injections used in the treatment of diseases such as Black Fungus. About five such injections are given to each patient daily depending on their illness and body weight, the total number of which ranges from 50 to 80 injections.
The death toll from the disease in Indore is also on the rise due to the shortage.
