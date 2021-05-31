Telangana coronavirus update: State govt extends lockdown by 10 days

-
Telangana government on Sunday decided to extend the ongoing lockdown in the state, which was to end on May 31, by another 10 days.
The decision was taken in the state cabinet meeting on Sunday at Hyderabad's Pragathi Bhavan under the chairmanship of Chief Minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.
"Cabinet meeting has resolved to continue Telangana lockdown for another 10 days and daily relaxation has been extended from 6 am to 1 pm. Limited revival of economic activity is also consented. The guidelines will be issued soon," Telangana Minister KTR tweeted.
"The state cabinet has decided to extend the ongoing lockdown for another ten days from May 31. As part of this, the cabinet decided that relaxation period should be given from 6 am to 1 pm. For those going out during the relaxation period to come back homes, one-hour grace period till 2 pm is given. From 2 pm to 6 am the next morning, the lockdown would be implemented strictly," the Cabinet decided.
The cabinet has instructed that the State Health Secretary along with the Medical and Health officials should visit places like Madhira, Satthupalli, Alampur, Gadwal, Narayanpet, Maktal, Nagarjuna Sagar, Kodad, Huzurabad where COVID spread is more and are on the state borders to review the situation and take the necessary measures.
It also instructed the officials concerned to be alert following the reports that there is a possibility of a third wave and prepare proper action plans. The cabinet also instructed the Medical and Health Department to review prevailing situation in all the area, district and other hospitals and take measures for the infrastructure and facilities needed there.
The cabinet also decided to vaccinate the students going abroad for the higher studies on a priority based on their admission letters. The cabinet has instructed the Medical and Health department to prepare the guidelines in this regard.
