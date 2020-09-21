Indore coronavirus update: City registers 419 new Covid-19 cases

-
Indore reported 419 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with six more persons succumbing to the virus, the district health department said.
The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 19,937, while the total fatalities have risen to 505.
"As many as 419 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 19,937. Six more people have died, taking the death toll to 505," the health department said.
The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh is 1,03,065. Currently, there are 21,964 active cases, 79,158 recoveries and 1,943 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.
