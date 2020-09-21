JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » Coronavirus » News

Jharkhand coronavirus update: Covid-19 case count rises to 71,352
Business Standard

Indore coronavirus update: City registers 419 new Covid-19 cases

Indore reported 419 new Covid-19 cases on Sunday, with six more persons succumbing to the virus, the district health department said

Topics
Coronavirus | Indore | Madhya Pradesh

ANI  |  General News 

Photo: Shutterstock
Photo: Shutterstock

Indore reported 419 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with six more persons succumbing to the virus, the district health department said.

The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 19,937, while the total fatalities have risen to 505.

"As many as 419 new COVID-19 cases have been reported in Indore, taking the total number of cases to 19,937. Six more people have died, taking the death toll to 505," the health department said.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Madhya Pradesh is 1,03,065. Currently, there are 21,964 active cases, 79,158 recoveries and 1,943 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
First Published: Mon, September 21 2020. 07:12 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU