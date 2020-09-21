Indore coronavirus update: City registers 419 new Covid-19 cases

reported 419 new COVID-19 cases on Sunday, with six more persons succumbing to the virus, the district health department said.

The total number of cases in the district has gone up to 19,937, while the total fatalities have risen to 505.

The total number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in is 1,03,065. Currently, there are 21,964 active cases, 79,158 recoveries and 1,943 deaths, the Union Health Ministry said.

