JUST IN
Three major launches in next 3 months, says ISRO chairman S Somanath
PM Modi, Israeli PM Netanyahu discuss bilateral cooperation over phone call
NCLAT refuses to stay CCI's order of Rs 936 crore penalty on Google
Patrolling along LoC strengthened ahead of Republic Day: BSF officer
Go First mix-up: A behind-the-scenes look at boarding procedures
Judiciary expected to follow principle of separation of powers: Om Birla
NIA arrests two more alleged operatives of Islamic State from Karnataka
Manish Tewari joins Rahul's Bharat Jodo Yatra in Punjab's Anandpur Sahib
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Jan 19 visit to Hyderabad postponed
Honour has made every Indian very proud: PM on 'RRR' Golden Globe win
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National
Prime minister to address 'Voice of Global South' summit on Thursday
icon-arrow-left
Business Standard

Operations normal at Indian airports amid US air traffic disruptions: DGCA

DGCA said operations are normal at all airports in India, and "there does not seem to be a cause for concern" amid air traffic in the US getting affected due to a technical failure in the system

Topics
DGCA | Indian airports | United States

Press Trust of India  |  New Delhi 

Spirit Airlines (Photo: Bloomberg)
Photo: Bloomberg

Aviation regulator DGCA on Wednesday said operations are normal at all airports in the country, and as of now, "there does not seem to be a cause for concern" amid air traffic in the United States getting affected due to a technical failure in the system.

An official at Air India, which operates direct flights to five American cities, said there could be some delays for its flights from the US due to possible runway congestion.

Hundreds of flights across the US were grounded early morning on Wednesday following a technical failure in the system that provides safety info to flight crews.

Normal air traffic is resuming gradually in the US, with the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) saying it is continuing to look into the cause of the initial problem.

A senior official at the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said operations are normal at all airports in India and "as of now, there does not seem to be a cause for concern".

The official also said that Air India flights to New York, Chicago and San Francisco landed safely.

Air India operates around 51 weekly flights to various cities in the US.

The airline, which is the only Indian carrier having direct services to the US, flies to New York, Newark, Chicago, Washington and San Francisco.

It has flights from Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru and Hyderabad.

According to the flight tracking website FlightAware, more than 3,700 flights within, into or out of the US were delayed and more than 600 were cancelled.

US President Joe Biden was briefed by Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg on the FAA system outage.

"There is no evidence of a cyberattack at this point, but the President directed DOT to conduct a full investigation into the causes. The FAA will provide regular updates," White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said in a tweet.

In a statement, United Airlines said the FAA has lifted the nationwide ground stop and the airline has resumed operations.

"Customers may continue to see some delays and cancellations as we work to restore our schedule...," it added.

British carrier Virgin Atlantic said some of its departures to the US may be affected by delays. "We're working closely with the relevant authorities and following careful assessment, continue to operate our schedule of US flights departing from the UK.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on DGCA

First Published: Wed, January 11 2023. 23:00 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.