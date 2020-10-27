Indian Army celebrates Infantry Day: When Pak invaders met 'The Wall'

Infantry Day
The Indian Army celebrates October 27 every year as the 'Infantry Day', as it was on this day that the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed at Srinagar airbase and displayed resoluteness and extraordinary courage and became 'The Wall' to thwart the evil designs of the Pakistan Army, who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders in 1947.
PM's message
Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings and stated that India is proud of the role played by infantry in protecting our nation. "Greetings to all ranks of our courageous infantry on the special occasion of Infantry Day. India is proud of the role played by the infantry in protecting our nation. Their bravery continues to motivate millions," he tweeted.
The saga of courage and sacrifice
Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Infantry Day on Tuesday. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.
Chinar Corps
The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Tuesday celebrated the 74th Infantry Day at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar to honour the supreme sacrifice of the gallant soldiers in fighting the Pakistani invaders in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. The celebration began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony by Lieutenant General BS Raju, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps. Officers of all ranks paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.
Lieutenant General PGK Menon's message
Lieutenant General PGK Menon, in his message, complimented the Infantrymen for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit, while serving under trying and difficult conditions. He acknowledged their invaluable contribution in maintaining the sanctity of the nation's borders in the Ladakh region, with fortitude and elan. He also called upon all ranks of the 'Fire & Fury' Corps to continue to draw inspiration from the heroic deeds of the bravehearts and always keep 'Nation First' in all their endeavours.
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU