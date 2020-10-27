JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

India, US sign landmark defence pact to share military tech, satellite data
Business Standard

Indian Army celebrates Infantry Day: When Pak invaders met 'The Wall'

Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley

Topics
Indian Army | Indian Defence | Mike Pompeo

BS Web Team & Agencies  |  New Delhi 

Infantry Day

Infantry Day
1 / 5
US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo and US Secretary of Defence Mark Esper pay tribute at National War Memorial. Photo: ANI

The Indian Army celebrates October 27 every year as the 'Infantry Day', as it was on this day that the 1st Battalion of the Sikh Regiment landed at Srinagar airbase and displayed resoluteness and extraordinary courage and became 'The Wall' to thwart the evil designs of the Pakistan Army, who had invaded Kashmir with the help of tribal raiders in 1947.  

PM's message

PM's message
2 / 5
ANI File Photo

Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended greetings and stated that India is proud of the role played by infantry in protecting our nation.  "Greetings to all ranks of our courageous infantry on the special occasion of Infantry Day. India is proud of the role played by the infantry in protecting our nation. Their bravery continues to motivate millions," he tweeted.  

The saga of courage and sacrifice

The saga of courage and sacrifice
3 / 5
Photo: ANI

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) General Bipin Rawat and Army chief General Manoj Mukund Naravane paid tributes at the National War Memorial on Infantry Day on Tuesday. Infantry Day is observed as a remembrance of the first military event of independent India, when the Indian Army repelled the first attack on the Indian soil on October 27, 1947, in the Kashmir valley. The victory was accomplished by the personnel of the First Battalion of the Sikh Regiment.

Chinar Corps

Chinar Corps
4 / 5
Chinar Corps celebrating the 74th Infantry Day at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar. Photo: ANI

The Chinar Corps of the Indian Army on Tuesday celebrated the 74th Infantry Day at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar to honour the supreme sacrifice of the gallant soldiers in fighting the Pakistani invaders in Jammu and Kashmir in 1947. The celebration began with a solemn wreath-laying ceremony by Lieutenant General BS Raju, General Officer Commanding, Chinar Corps. Officers of all ranks paid tributes to the fallen soldiers at War Memorial at Badami Bagh Cantonment in Srinagar.

Lieutenant General PGK Menon's message

Lieutenant General PGK Menon's message
5 / 5
‘Infantry Day’ was celebrated today by ‘Fire & Fury’ Corps at Leh with traditional solemnity & reverence. Photo: ANI

Lieutenant General PGK Menon, in his message, complimented the Infantrymen for their devotion to duty and indomitable spirit, while serving under trying and difficult conditions. He acknowledged their invaluable contribution in maintaining the sanctity of the nation's borders in the Ladakh region, with fortitude and elan. He also called upon all ranks of the 'Fire & Fury' Corps to continue to draw inspiration from the heroic deeds of the bravehearts and always keep 'Nation First' in all their endeavours.


Dear Reader,


Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.

As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.

Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.

Digital Editor

First Published: Tue, October 27 2020. 15:29 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU
.