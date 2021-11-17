Army foils Infiltration bid, searches started in J&K's Uri sector

-
ALSO READ
Big screen battles
1 Pak terrorist killed, another captured in Uri sector of Jammu and Kashmir
Army foils infiltration bid in J-K's Baramulla, 3 terrorists killed
ED summons actress Yami Gautam in alleged forex violation case
Alzheimer's disease: hyperbaric oxygen proposed as treatment in new study
-
An infiltration bid has been foiled by the army in J&K's Uri sector after which massive searches were started in the area on Wednesday.
Defence sources said, "Suspicious movement on the LoC in Uri sector was fired at last night after which searches were launched in the area".
Same sources said that alert army troops deployed along the LoC foiled an infiltration bid near Dhulanja post in Rewand Nallah in Uri sector following which the whole area was cordoned off and the search operation was launched.
"Exchange of fire also took place when the infiltration bid was foiled last night", sources added.
--IANS
sq/dpb
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU