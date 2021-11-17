BJP passes political resolution to form government on its own in J&K

The unit of the passed a resolution on Tuesday that it will form government on its own in the Union territory, without any outside support.

The party also said that due to the strong and path-breaking leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the position of India in the world community has grown stronger and more pivotal.

The passed the resolution during its working committee meeting in which, apart from the leaders of its unit headed by president Ravinder Raina, Union minister Jitendra Singh and secretary Narinder Singh participated.

The party is convinced that it will form government on its own, without any outside support, in view of the huge public support it is getting from people and looking at its popularity among the masses, the resolution said.

"The BJP working committee resolves to cross 50 (seat) mark to form government on its own in Jammu and Kashmir," it said.

The resolution said many senior leaders of the other parties are joining the BJP and expressed the hope that they will work for further popularising the party among the people.

Its also said that senior BJP leaders, who have contributed immensely to the growth of the party by devoting their lives to it, are very important for the party.

"The new entrants are also welcome to work in consonance with them by taking the advice of senior leaders of the party," it said.

The resolution said the BJP promises to the citizens of that it will form a strong government, which will treat all regions with equity and justice and none will be ignored or left behind.

The BJP also passed a resolution to set its path to strengthen the party politically and called upon its cadre to work round-the-clock to put it in a position to get elected with a thumping majority in the coming assembly elections.

The party also appreciated the Narendra Modi government for its development works in and across India.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, India not only undertook the biggest free vaccination drive the world has ever seen, but also by provided vaccines to many countries, saving millions from death and disease, it added.

The whole world acknowledged and appreciated India's role in dealing with the pandemic which threatened the very existence of humanity, and the nation emerged as a true world guru, the party added.

To make available food for everybody, India undertook the biggest distribution drive under the Prime Minister Gareeb Kalyan Anna Yojana through which 80 crore people received free ration every month. Besides this, financial help was also provided to Jan Dhan account holders, specially-abled population, windows, elderly people and destitutes, it added.

One of the star achievements of the Modi government was to provide the benefits of the Ayushman Bharat scheme to the poor of the country, giving them free access to medical care for the first time, the party said.

"Similar benefits have been granted to the people of Jammu and Kashmir under the Sehat Yojana and about 21 crore people have been medically insured under the Ayushman Bharat and Sehat Yojana," the party said.

