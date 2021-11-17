Conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values: PM Modi

-
ALSO READ
Gujarat: PM Modi lays foundation stone for Parvati temple in Somnath
At UNSC debate, PM Modi puts forward 5 principles for maritime security
PM Modi to interact with beneficiaries of Digital India campaign on July 1
Pranab Mukherjee made remarkable contributions to nation's progress: PM
Lok Sabha adjourns sine die two days ahead of scheduled date
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Wednesday that doing one's duty should be the mantra for the country for the next 25 years as India heads towards centenary of its Independence, and this message should go out from its Parliament and state legislatures.
Addressing the inaugural session of the 82nd All India Presiding Officers' Conference on Wednesday via video conferencing, he also asserted that it is our legislatures' responsibility to be vigilant about any discordant voice about the country's unity and integrity.
It is our unity that preserves our diversity, he added.
The prime minister also pushed the idea of having a separate time for quality and healthy debates in legislatures which should be serious, dignified and devoid of political potshots at others.
With Parliament often witnessing disruptions over a variety of issues, Modi said conduct of lawmakers should be in line with Indian values.
Democracy is not merely a system in India but it is its nature, he added.
The All India Presiding Officers' Conference (AIPOC), the apex body of the Legislatures in India, is celebrating its 100th year in 2021.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU