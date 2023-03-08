Infosys partners with social organizations to bolster women empowerment

Foundation, the philanthropic and CSR arm of Infosys, on Tuesday said a grant of Rs 39.6 crore has been extended to social organisations to bolster through education and employment in the country.

The Foundation has "signed Memorandums of Understanding (MoU) in this financial year, with Avanti Fellows, Nirmaan Organization, and Shrimad Rajchandra Aatma Tatva Research Centre, to bolster women's empowerment in India," a company statement said.

"These strategic collaborations are aimed at providing quality education and employment opportunities to women from underprivileged communities across the country."



The Foundation's strategic collaboration for empowering women includes a grant of Rs 25.7 crore to Avanti Fellows to provide free engineering and medical test preparation for over 10,000 girl students in government schools across Maharashtra, Telangana, Odisha, Rajasthan, Kerala, Karnataka, Tamil Nadu, North-East regions, and Delhi.

A grant of Rs 4.9 crore has been given to Nirmaan Organization to create purposeful livelihood for over 5,000 unemployed literate women from marginalized communities. Another Rs 9 crore grant has been given to Shrimad Rajchandra Aatma Tatva Research Centre for the construction of a hostel for underprivileged girl students.

"At Foundation, we believe in the continuous need to give impetus to women's empowerment in India and to keep the cause of women's education and employment at the forefront," said Inderpreet Sawhney, Trustee, .

Vandana Goyal, co-CEO at Avanti Fellows, said, "Our work at Avanti Fellows focuses on ending intergenerational poverty by helping young women pursue rewarding careers in Science, Medicine and Technology."



Mayur Patnala, Founder & CEO at Nirmaan Organization, said, "All of Nirmaan's efforts are directed towards creating a society that is empowered in diverse ways.

"This collaboration fortifies the collective mission of and Nirmaan Organization to build a society that values its women, especially those hailing from disadvantaged communities, and gives them the opportunity to reach heights of success by equipping them with appropriate knowledge and skills."



Nileshbhai Mehta, Managing Trustee, Shrimad Rajchandra Aatma Tatva Research Centre, said, "Changing lives for the better, especially for those who have been marginalized or at risk, has been one of the most gratifying experiences for us. We thank for this engagement which will enable numerous young women at the grassroot level to receive quality education consistently and comfortably.

