Ink thrown at Maha minister over remarks on Ambedkar, Mahatma Phule

Ink was thrown at Maharashtra Minister Chandrakant Patil in Pimpri suburb of Pune on Saturday for his alleged remarks about Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule, police said.
The police have detained the man who threw ink on Patil and further investigation is underway, Pimpri Chinchwad police commissioner Ankush Shinde said.
A video of the incident shows a man throwing ink at the senior BJP leader as he emerged out of a building in Pimpri Chinchwad. Security personnel around the minister immediately caught hold of the man.
The attack has come after the state higher and technical education minister made a remark on Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar and Mahatma Jyotiba Phule during a programme in Aurangabad.
Before the incident, some workers tried to wave black flags at the minister's convoy in Pimpri.
First Published: Sat, December 10 2022. 19:58 IST
