Delhi unlocks: More enforcement teams, increased challans for violation

With reopening of malls, markets and other trade activities in view of improving COVID-19 situation in Delhi, the district authorities have deployed more enforcement teams and issued increased number of challans for violation of Covid appropriate behaviour.
Around 6,000-7,000 challans are being issued over violation of Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) orders to enforce Covid appropriate behaviour like wearing face masks, maintaining social distance, not spitting at public places, among others.
Nearly 150 enforcement teams across 11 districts in the national capital issued 6,775 and 6,643 challans for violation of various norms and Covid appropriate behaviour on June 29 and June 30, respectively.
"With opening of markets and other public places like malls and restaurants, reports of COVID appropriate behaviour violation have been received leading to an increase in number of challans," district officials said.
According to the data, 1,055 challans were issued in south east district followed by 781 challans in Shahdara, 747 in north and 703 challans in north east districts, on June 30.
Each district has been given a target of minimum 1,000 enforcement challans everyday. The number will increase further in the coming days, officials said.
The unlock process began in Delhi in a phased manner with allowing construction and manufacturing activities from May 31. In following weeks, markets, malls, Metro trains, restaurants and bars and many other activities were allowed.
