INS Airavat arrives at Vizag with 158 MT oxygen, Covid relief material

As part of the ongoing Operation 'Samudra Setu II' to support the nation's fight against COVID-19, the Indian Naval Ship Airavat on Thursday arrived at Visakhapatnam with critical COVID relief consignment including liquid medical oxygen (LMO), oxygen cylinders and ventilators from Vietnam and Singapore.
"INS Airavat arrived at Visakhapatnam, with 158 MT of liquid medical oxygen in seven cryogenic oxygen tanks, 2722 oxygen cylinders, and other COVID relief material including 10 ventilators from Vietnam and Singapore," the Indian Navy said.
Earlier, on May 10 the INS Airavat had arrived in Visakhapatnam with eight cryogenic oxygen tanks and approximately 4,000 oxygen cylinders along with other critical medical equipment/supplies from Singapore.
Similarly, INS Shardul on Thursday arrived in Kochi with 80 metric tonnes on May 27, INS Tarkash arrived in Mumbai with 40 metric tonnes of Liquid Medical Oxygen (LMO) from Qatar on May 24 as part of Operation Samudra Setu-II.
The Navy had launched Operation Samudra Setu-II to augment the ongoing national mission for meeting oxygen requirements in view of the surge in cases of COVID-19.
