Insurgency reduced drastically in northeast in last few yrs: Tripura CM

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has claimed that insurgent activities have reduced drastically in the Northeast in the last few years

Topics
Tripura CM | Tripura | Insurgency

Press Trust of India  |  Agartala 

Manik Saha
Manik Saha | Photo: ANI

Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha has claimed that insurgent activities have reduced drastically in the Northeast in the last few years.

He said several development works are being undertaken in the region under the Act East policy of the Centre.

Insurgency has reduced drastically due to the proactive role played by the Centre as well as the states, he said while addressing a programme at Kumarghat in Unakoti district on Tuesday.

He asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has stitched the eight states of the region in the quest for development and growth.

Saha said he is in constant touch with Union Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditiya Scindia for starting international flight services between Agartala and Chittagong in Bangladesh.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 21 2022. 13:13 IST

