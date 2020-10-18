Integrated flood warning system to be extended to Kolkata: Harsh Vardhan

-
ALSO READ
8 teams of scientists from India, US selected for research on Covid-19
India gives highest attention to sharing of scientific data: DST Secy
Science, tech institutes to now be rated based on support to female staff
New science and tech policy should capture scope, relevance: Vardhan
Opening up of the space sector: India set for breaking new horizons
-
The Integrated Flood Warning Systems developed for Mumbai and Chennai to cater to the needs of coastal cities will be extended to Kolkata, Earth Sciences Minister Harsh Vardhan said on Sunday.
Vardhan, who is also the Science and Technology Minister, said not only has the percentage of women contributing to science education at the school level increased significantly, but the percentage of women in government laboratories has also increased.
In order to further improve the situation, the Department of Science and Technology (DST) is increasingly boosting its interventions for the participation of women in S&T at multiple levels through various new schemes, Vardhan said.
"The Integrated Flood Warning Systems developed for Mumbai and Chennai are city-specific prediction systems to cater the needs of coastal cities which will be extended to Kolkata.
"For states like Assam and Bihar that have river-based floods, the Central Water Commission generates flood warning based on the rainfall forecast provided by IMD," Vardhan said.
He was addressing the sixth episode of the Sunday Samvad.
Sharing an update on the demonstration plant developed by CSIR's Indian Institute of Petroleum and GAIL in Dehradun that he inaugurated in 2019, the minister said it can produce about 800 litres of BS-VI quality diesel per day from 1,000 kg waste plastics.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU