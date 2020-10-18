Mumbai Monorail services resume post-lockdown, internal SOP being followed

-
Mumbai Monorail services resumed on Sunday, months after they were stopped in the wake of COVID-19 pandemic.
"We have developed internal SOP. 'No mask-no entry' is being followed. Services will continue from 7:03-11:40 am and 4:03-9:24 pm," Rohan Salukhe, a senior official of the services said.
"We thank Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray for resuming the Monorail services. We would also request CM to resume local train services here which is Mumbai's lifeline, while taking all the safety precautions," he added.
Meanwhile, Maharashtra government has permitted gymnasiums and fitness centres to reopen in the state from Dusshera from October 25, Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray's Secretariat said on Saturday.
With 1,85,750 total active cases, Maharashtra continues to be the worst affected state by COVID-19 in the country. While 13,58,606 patients have recovered from the disease in the state, 41,965 have died so far.
