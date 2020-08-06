Intense rainfall with strong winds likely in Mumbai today, says IMD

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Thursday predicted intense over Mumbai during the next 3 hours.

"Intense along with strong surface winds of 40-50 kmph at isolated places are likely over Mumbai during the next 3 hours," the said.

Various parts of Mumbai are suffering from waterlogging due to incessant

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday assured all possible support to Maharashtra Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray regarding the situation prevailing in Mumbai and surrounding areas due to heavy rainfall.

Earlier, predicted heavy downpour in the region.

"Widespread rainfall with scattered heavy to very heavy falls and isolated extremely heavy falls most likely to continue over Konkan and Goa (including Mumbai) till August 6 and over Madhya Maharashtra (ghat areas) till August 5 and reduce thereafter," said in a tweet.

