Inter-state jihadist module busted in Madhya Pradesh, 6 arrested

In a joint operation by the Madhya Pradesh police and the central agencies, six suspected terrorists have been arrested from Bhopal on Sunday. As per the information, the operation was carried out maintaining a complete secrecy and the suspects are being interrogated at an undisclosed location.
The operation was carried out by Madhya Pradesh's Anti-Terrorists Squad (ATS) and with the assistance of a team of intelligence unit of the Centre. Based on the inputs, the police rounded up inter-state hard core jihadist module from different locations in Bhopal. Those arrested are outsiders aged 25-30 years and are highly radicalised, sources in the state police said.
They have been arrested from a building located near Fatima Mosque in Bhopal. Sources said the operation was conducted early on Sunday. Apart from Bhopal, a search operation was also conducted in Karond area, located in the outer circle of Bhopal.
During the search operation, police have recovered several incriminating materials, laptops and explosives from their possession. "Investigators have seized jihadi literature and provocative materials from them," a source told IANS.
Mobile phones and laptops were also confiscated from their possession. "They are being interrogated by senior officials at an undisclosed location," sources said.
It has been informed that the arrested persons are pro-Taliban and had dangerous plans, said a senior police official requesting not to be named. Further investigation was underway.
--IANS
pd/skp/
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
