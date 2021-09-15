EC to deploy 52 companies of central forces for West Bengal bypolls

Kolkata, sEP 15 (ians) The of India is likely to deploy 52 companies of central forces for the upcoming by- in three assembly constituencies in including the high-voltage Bhabanipur bypoll from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is a candidate.

According to sources in the Chief Electoral Office of West Bengal, the Commission has decided to deploy 19 companies of central forces in Bhabanipur alone - the highest among the three constituencies that are going for the polls. Apart from that the rest of 33 companies of central forces will be divided between Jangipur and Samserganj in Murshidabad district.

Meanwhile, 15 companies of central forces have already reached the state, of which 8 companies have been deployed in Bhabanipur for pre-poll area domination. The rest of the 7 companies of forces have been sent to Murshidabad district. Of the 15 companies of central forces that have come to the state, 7 are from CRPF, 4 are from BSF, 2 from SSB and one company each from CISF and ITBP.

The in all the three constituencies will be held on September 30 and the results will be announced on October 3. The election in Bhabanipur assembly constituency from where Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is contesting has been marred with controversy.

A Public Interest Litigation (PIL) has already been filed complaining that the chief secretary of the state has overstepped his limits in requesting the to conduct election in Bhabanipur else that would lead to aconstitutional crisis. The EC, on the basis of the request from the government has already announced the election as a 'Special Case'. The case is pending before the High Court and is likely to be heard on Monday.

Apart from that BJP candidate in Bhabanipur Priyanka Tibrewal has objected to Mamata Banerjee's nomination alleging that she has suppressed information in her affidavit. The BJP complained that Banerjee has not disclosed five criminal cases pending against her in her affidavit.

In a letter to the Returning Officer of Bhabanipur Assembly Constituency, BJP candidate Priyanka Tibrewal's chief election agent Sajal Ghosh said that Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has not disclosed five criminal cases pending against her in her affidavit.

Giving details of the cases, Ghosh said that the Chief Minister has been booked under sections 120B (criminal conspiracy), Section 153A (promoting enmity) and Section 338 (causing grievous hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of Indian Penal Code in several police stations of Assam including Geeta Nagar police station, Panbazar police station, Jagiroad police station, Lakhimpur police station and Udharbond police station.

The commission is yet to take a decision on that.

