JUST IN
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News » National

Netflix, Amazon face censorship threat in India as court cases grow: Report
Business Standard

INX Media: Delhi court allows ED to interrogate Chidambaram till October 24

The court also granted Chidambaram the permission to have home cooked food, western toilet, medicines in the ED custody

Press Trust of india  |  New Delhi 

Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI
Senior Congress leader and former finance minister P Chidambaram after being produced in the Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the INX Media corruption case, in New Delhi. Photo: PTI

A Delhi court Thursday sent former finance minister P Chidambaram for custodial interrogation by the Enforcement Directorate till October 24 in the INX Media money laundering case.

Special judge Ajay Kumar Kuhar allowed the ED to quiz Chidambaram and also granted him permission to have home cooked food, western toilet, medicines in the ED custody.

The probe agency has sought 14-day custodial interrogation of the 74-year old senior Congress leader.

The court also extended the judicial custody of Chidambaram till October 24 in the INX Media corruption case lodged by the CBI.

The court had on Wednesday issued production warrant against him in the INX Media money laundering case lodged by the ED.
First Published: Thu, October 17 2019. 20:09 IST

PREVIOUS STORY

NEXT STORY
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU