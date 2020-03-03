Delhi riots: Iran asks India to bring peace, not allow 'senseless thuggery'

In the wake of riots in Delhi, in which 48 people lost their lives, Iran's Foreign Minister Javad Zarif on Monday condemned the organised violence against Indian in the capital. He said the senseless thuggery should not prevail and peaceful dialogue should take place.



" condemns the wave of organised violence against Indian For centuries, has been a friend of India. We urge Indian authorities to ensure the wellbeing of ALL Indians & not let senseless thuggery prevail. Path forward lies in peaceful dialogue and rule of law," Zarif tweeted.

India's Ministry of External Affairs Spokesperson Raveesh Kumar said that law enforcement agencies were working on the ground to prevent violence and ensure restoration of confidence and normalcy.

Kumar has urged international bodies not to make irresponsible statements at this sensitive time.

Earlier, Turkey, Indonesia and Pakistan had condemned the violence against Muslims in Delhi. Frenzied mobs have torched houses, shops, vehicles, a petrol pump and pelted stones at police personnel. Several arrests have been made.

Taking action against rumour-mongers in south-east district, Delhi Police on Monday registered 10 cases under relevant Sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), and 163 cases under Section 65 of the Delhi Police Act. Three cases have also been registered under Section 107/151 of CrPc.