Iran coronavirus update: 8,195 new cases, 3,028,717 in total reported

-
ALSO READ
Iran coronavirus update: Covid-19 vaccination to start on Tuesday
52.7% Israelis vaccinated against Covid-19; Oman to administer 2nd jabs
Iran begins construction at underground nuclear facility amid US tensions
Iran, world powers resume talks on US return to nuclear deal
European Union warns Iran enrichment moves could imperil nuclear deal
-
Iran reported on Sunday 8,195 new COVID-19 cases, taking the country's total infections to 3,028,717.
The pandemic has so far claimed 82,098 lives in Iran, up by 187 in the past 24 hours, the Iranian Ministry of Health and Medical Education said in a briefing published on the ministry's official website.
A total of 2,652,792 people have recovered from the disease or been discharged from hospitals across the country, while 3,445 remain in intensive care units, the ministry said.
The report added that 21,563,119 tests have so far been carried out across the country.By Sunday, 4,327,533 people have received coronavirus vaccines in Iran, and 827,106 have taken both doses.
Sima Sadat Lari, the spokeswoman for the ministry, noted that admittances to the country's hospitals decreased "by about 10.5 per cent" in the past week.
In the same period, she added, a 20-percent decrease in the number of COVID-19 deaths was observed.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU