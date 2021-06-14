Britain coronavirus update: UK reports another 7,490 coronavirus cases

-
ALSO READ
India vs England T20Is: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live telecast
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
'See you soon': Stokes heads to India for Test series, starting Feb 5
EAM S Jaishankar visits FIFA 2022 World Cup venue in Qatar built by L&T
India vs England 1st Test toss result, playing 11, live streaming details
-
Britain reported another 7,490 Covid-19 cases in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of coronavirus cases in the country to 4,565,813, according to official figures released on Sunday.
The country also recorded another eight coronavirus-related deaths, bringing the total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Britain to 127,904. These figures only include the deaths of people who died within 28 days of their first positive test, Xinhua reported.
More than 41.5 million people have received their first dose of Covid-19 vaccine and over 29.7 million have received their second dose across Britain, according to the latest official figures.
Under the British government's roadmap, all legal limits on social contact could be removed on June 21 if the situation goes well. It is understood that a final decision on the planned easing of lockdown will not be made until June 14.
But, due to concerns about the rapidly spreading Delta variant (first identified in India), this is likely to be postponed -- possibly until the middle of July, Sky News reported on Sunday.
Sky News quoted Dr Raghib Ali, a government adviser on Covid-19, as saying that a delay to lifting lockdown is inevitable.
He also said that local hospitals are extremely busy at the moment, the emergency departments last month were the busiest they have been for years because of the huge backlog of patients that didn't come in during the previous waves.
There have been 42,323 cases of the Delta variant confirmed in Britain up to June 9, according to Public Health England.
--IANS
int/pgh
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU