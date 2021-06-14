Haryana extends statewide Covid lockdown till June 21 with some relaxations

-
ALSO READ
Tamil Nadu elections: Congress allotted 25 seats in DMK-led alliance
Tamil Nadu polls: Kamal Haasan to contest from Coimbatore South
DMK leader Stalin's son Udayanidhi to make his electoral debut in April
MNM manifesto: Kamal assures income for women by developing their skills
TN polls: Biryani shop owners in Madurai disappointed by lack of orders
-
The Haryana government on Sunday extended ongoing lockdown till 5 am on June 21, but considering a sharp decline in Covid positivity rate and the number of new positive cases, it allowed more relaxations in the rules.
Under the new rules, all shops will be allowed to open from 09:00 am to 08:00 pm daily, while malls will be allowed to operate from 10:00 am to 08:00 pm.
The notification issued by the Haryana government said restaurants and bars (including in hotels and in malls) will be permitted to open from 10:00 am to 10:00 pm with 50 per cent of the seating capacity. Home delivery from hotels, restaurants and fast food joints is permitted up to 10:00 pm.
"Religious places are allowed to open with 21 persons at one time with the condition that they follow requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and COVID appropriate behavioural norms. Corporate Offices are permitted to open with 50 per cent attendance after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation, and Covid appropriate behavioural norms," the government notification said.
It further stated that gatherings of 21 people will be allowed in weddings, funerals and cremations. However, weddings can take place at places other than home and courts also. Though, no movement of the 'Barat' procession will be allowed.
For gatherings other than weddings, and funerals, the state government allowed a maximum of 50 persons to attend. For gatherings of more than 50, prior permission from the Deputy Commissioner will be required.
"Club houses/ restaurants/ bars of the Golf Courses are allowed to open with 50 per cent seating capacity from 10:00 AM to 10:00 PM with adherence to requisite social distancing and other safety norms. Members and visitors shall be allowed to play in Golf Courses by the management in a staggered manner so as to avoid overcrowding. Gyms are allowed to open from 06:00 am to 08:00 pm with 50 per cent capacity after adopting requisite social distancing norms, regular sanitisation and Covid appropriate behavioural norms. However, spas shall remain closed," the notification added.
All production units, establishments, and industries are permitted to function in Haryana now adhering to COVID norms.
Sports complexes and stadiums are also allowed to open only for sports activities and spectators will not be allowed.
However, all colleges, coaching institutions, libraries, and training institutes, whether government or private, will remain closed till further orders.
The government order directed the deputy commissioners of the districts to work out the modalities of implementing the relaxations strictly.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU