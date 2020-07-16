Irdai asks insurers to recognise make-shift hospitals for Covid claims

The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has asked insurers to recognise make-shift or temporary hospitals permitted by the government for settlement of health insurance claims.

Given that cases are rising, and to ensure that the cost of treatment is covered, the make-shift or temporary hospitals permitted by the central and state governments shall be regarded as hospitals or network providers and insurers shall settle the claims, the regulator said.

Hence, if a policyholder tests positive for the virus and is admitted to a make-shift hospital on the advice of government authorities and medical practitioners, his/her claims will be settled by insurers. Also if any hospital has set up any temporary facility to treat patients, it will be regarded as the extension of the hospital and cashless facility will be made available.

“Insurers are advised to expedite settlement of all such claims in accordance to the applicable regulatory framework and all insurers are also advised to incorporate the norms in claim guidelines and inform to all the third part administrators immediately. These guidelines shall come in to force with immediate effect”, the regulator said.