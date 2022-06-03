Irdai eases PMJJBY capital requirement to encourage insurer participation

-
ALSO READ
Jan Suraksha schemes bring insurance, pension accessible to common man: FM
PM Modi pays tributes to Atal Bihari Vajpayee on his birth anniversary
Centre hikes premium for flagship insurance schemes as claims rise
PMJJBY subscription increases to 128 mn, PMSBY at 284 mn in 7 years
Govt has taken measures to recognise contribution of ex-PMs: Modi
-
Insurance sector regulator Irdai on Friday relaxed capital requirement norms significantly for insurers to encourage their participation in the government's flagship programme Pradhan Mantri Jeevan Jyoti Bima Yojana (PMJJBY).
The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has reduced the capital required to be held by insurers offering PMJJBY by almost 50 per cent.
This move will enable life insurers to offer more policies under the scheme, and provide financial security to the bottom of the pyramid of the Indian population through life insurance, Irdai said in a statement.
The easing of capital requirements by Irdai will accelerate the penetration of life insurance in India and will support the life insurers in achieving the target set by the government.
This step by Irdai will supplement the recent revision of premium rates by the Government of India for the two flagship schemes PMJJBY and Pradhan Mantri Suraksha Bima Yojana (PMSBY) to make these schemes economically viable.
The premium rate of PMJJBY has been revised upward to Rs 1.25 per day, translating into an increase from Rs 330 to Rs 436 annually effective June 1.
The number of active subscribers enrolled under the PMJJBY was 6.4 crore as of March 31, 2022.
An amount of Rs 9,737 crore has been collected by the implementing insurers towards premium and claims of Rs 14,144 crore have been paid under the PMJJBY as of March 31, 2022.
The PMJJBY offers life insurance cover of Rs 2 lakh in case of death due to any reason to people in the age group of 18-50 years having a bank or post office account, who give their consent to join or enable auto-debit of premium.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU