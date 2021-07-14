Ireland registers maiden win over S Africa with 43-run victory in 2nd ODI

-
ALSO READ
India vs England ODIs: Full schedule, timings, squads, free live streaming
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI playing 11: Pant replaces Iyer in India playing 11
IND vs ENG 2nd ODI highlights: England wins by 6 wkts, levels series 1-1
IND vs ENG 1st ODI playing 11: Krunal, Prasidh to make debut today
Check India vs England 3rd ODI playing 11 and head-to-head stats here
-
Ireland recorded its first-ever victory over South Africa, beating the visitors by 43 runs after captain Andy Balbirnie's century in the second One-Day International between the two sides.
Balbirnie scored 102 from 117 balls and Harry Tector added 79, including four sixes, as Ireland posted 290-5 in the second of their three-match ODI series at The Village on Tuesday.
The Proteas had never lost an ODI to Ireland and now must win on Friday to avoid a series defeat. The first match of the series ended in a no-result after persistent rain on Sunday.
Opener Janneman Malan scored 84 to lead South Africa and Rassie van der Dussen added 49 before the Irish bowlers found their rhythm as the Proteas fell to 247 all out.
Mark Adair, Josh Little and Andy McBrine each picked up two wickets for the hosts.
Balbirnie's tally included 10 fours.
South Africa won the toss and chose to field, as they did in Sunday's match, when Balbirnie top-scored with 65 off 79 balls.
Andile Phehlukwayo took 2-73 off 10 overs for South Africa.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Dear Reader,
Business Standard has always strived hard to provide up-to-date information and commentary on developments that are of interest to you and have wider political and economic implications for the country and the world. Your encouragement and constant feedback on how to improve our offering have only made our resolve and commitment to these ideals stronger. Even during these difficult times arising out of Covid-19, we continue to remain committed to keeping you informed and updated with credible news, authoritative views and incisive commentary on topical issues of relevance.
We, however, have a request.
As we battle the economic impact of the pandemic, we need your support even more, so that we can continue to offer you more quality content. Our subscription model has seen an encouraging response from many of you, who have subscribed to our online content. More subscription to our online content can only help us achieve the goals of offering you even better and more relevant content. We believe in free, fair and credible journalism. Your support through more subscriptions can help us practise the journalism to which we are committed.
Support quality journalism and subscribe to Business Standard.
Digital Editor