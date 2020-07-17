Coronavirus leaving empty spaces everywhere. Check these 10 pictures

Metro trains parked at a yard as Metro services are suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in New Delhi.
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur participates in a special prayer, conducted to eradicate Covid-19, in Shimla.
Deserted view of a major road during the complete lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases in Siliguri on Thursday.
Driver and conductor wearing PPE kits operate bus after Bhopal City Link Limited resumed its passenger city bus service with some ease in restrictions amid Covid-19 lockdown, in Bhopal.
A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19, RT-PCR test at Gandhi Nagar Containment Zone area, in Gurugram.
Swaminarayan saint and devotees wearing PPE kit, performing last rites of Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, who died due to Covid-19 at Smruti Temple premises.
Flight services resume at Bhuntar Airport after four months during the Covid-19 pandemic in Kullu.
Covid-19 patients are seen inside a quarantine centre at CWG Village, in New Delhi.
A jeweller designed a face mask cum necklace made up of gold amid the rising Covid-19 cases, in Pune.
A family wearing face masks upon returning from Kerala waiting for their Covid-19 testing, in Srinagar.
