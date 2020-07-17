JUST IN
Coronavirus leaving empty spaces everywhere. Check these 10 pictures

The Covid-19 cases in India achieved a grim milestone after crossing the 1 million mark

1 / 10
Photo: ANI

Metro trains parked at a yard as Metro services are suspended following the outbreak of Covid-19 pandemic in New Delhi.

 

2 / 10
Photo: ANI

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur participates in a special prayer, conducted to eradicate Covid-19, in Shimla.

 

3 / 10
Photo: ANI

Deserted view of a major road during the complete lockdown amid rising Covid-19 cases in Siliguri on Thursday. 

 

4 / 10
Photo: ANI

Driver and conductor wearing PPE kits operate bus after  Bhopal City Link Limited resumed its passenger city bus service with some ease in restrictions amid Covid-19 lockdown, in Bhopal.

 

5 / 10
Photo: ANI

A health worker collects a swab sample for Covid-19, RT-PCR test at Gandhi Nagar Containment Zone area, in Gurugram.

 

6 / 10
Photo: ANI

Swaminarayan saint and devotees wearing PPE kit, performing last rites of Purushottampriyadasji Swamishree Maharaj, head priest of Maninagar Shree Swaminarayan Gadi Sansthan, who died due to Covid-19 at Smruti Temple premises.

 

7 / 10
Photo: ANI

Flight services resume at Bhuntar Airport after four months during the Covid-19 pandemic in Kullu.

 

8 / 10
Photo: ANI

Covid-19 patients are seen inside a quarantine centre at CWG Village, in New Delhi.

 

9 / 10
Photo: ANI

A jeweller designed a face mask cum necklace made up of gold amid the rising Covid-19 cases, in Pune.

 

10 / 10
Photo: ANI

A family wearing face masks upon returning from Kerala waiting for their Covid-19 testing, in Srinagar.


First Published: Fri, July 17 2020. 14:35 IST

